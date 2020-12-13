It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 18th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

ADT's next dividend payment will be US$0.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.14 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ADT has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $8.46. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ADT's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If ADT didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ADT Historic Dividend December 13th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. ADT was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

We'd also point out that ADT issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ADT's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were three years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ADT? It's hard to get used to ADT paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in ADT despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with ADT and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

