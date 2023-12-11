It Might Be Time to Sell These 2 Stocks -- Here's Why

Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe generally buy stocks with the long term in mind, but they also sell stocks regularly, and for a variety of reasons. In this video, hear why Tyler recently pulled the plug on Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) and why Frankel is thinking of unloading Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS).

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 4, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 5, 2023.

