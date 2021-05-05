It May Be Possible That Five9, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Compensation Could Get Bumped Up

The decent performance at Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 12 May 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Rowan Trollope Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Five9, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$12b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.4m for the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 6.5% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$585k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$9.6m. This suggests that Rowan Trollope is paid below the industry median. Furthermore, Rowan Trollope directly owns US$40m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$585k US$575k 9% Other US$5.8m US$5.5m 91% Total Compensation US$6.4m US$6.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 11% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 89% of the pie. Five9 pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Five9, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Five9, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 104% per year. Its revenue is up 37% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Five9, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 444% over three years, Five9, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Five9 that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Five9 is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

