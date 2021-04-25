It Looks Like Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:SHO) CEO May Expect Their Salary To Be Put Under The Microscope

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 29 April 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.5m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 19% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$857k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m. From this we gather that John Arabia is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, John Arabia also holds US$16m worth of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$857k US$808k 19% Other US$3.6m US$4.8m 81% Total Compensation US$4.5m US$5.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. According to our research, Sunstone Hotel Investors has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Sunstone Hotel Investors's funds from operations (FFO) reversed its movement and declined to -US$176m from US$247m last year. In the last year, its revenue is down 76%.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its . And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 11% for the shareholders, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Sunstone Hotel Investors that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Sunstone Hotel Investors, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

