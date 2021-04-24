It Looks Like Shareholders Would Probably Approve CareTrust REIT, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTRE) CEO Compensation Package

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) recently and CEO Greg Stapley deserves a mention for their role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 30 April 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

How Does Total Compensation For Greg Stapley Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.7m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 16% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$675k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.0m. From this we gather that Greg Stapley is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Greg Stapley directly owns US$24m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$675k US$595k 18% Other US$3.0m US$2.6m 82% Total Compensation US$3.7m US$3.2m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that CareTrust REIT pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

CareTrust REIT, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:CTRE CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

CareTrust REIT, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) increase by 29% per year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.1%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has CareTrust REIT, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 112%, over three years, would leave most CareTrust REIT, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

