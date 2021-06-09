It Looks Like Pure Storage, Inc.'s (NYSE:PSTG) CEO May Expect Their Salary To Be Put Under The Microscope

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has not performed well recently and CEO Charlie Giancarlo will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 15 June 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Pure Storage, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Pure Storage, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$8.1m over the year to January 2021. That's slightly lower by 7.4% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$644k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$8.1m. From this we gather that Charlie Giancarlo is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Charlie Giancarlo holds US$19m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$644k US$518k 8% Other US$7.4m US$8.2m 92% Total Compensation US$8.1m US$8.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 26% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 74% of the pie. In Pure Storage's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Pure Storage, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:PSTG CEO Compensation June 9th 2021

Over the last three years, Pure Storage, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 7.6% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 2.8%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Pure Storage, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 24% over three years, some Pure Storage, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 4 warning signs for Pure Storage that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.