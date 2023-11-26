It is Time to Profit off of the OpenAI Drama

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The world’s most important AI startup – OpenAI – hit a major crisis this past week. The firm’s Board of Directors pushed out its CEO, causing an employee, investor, and executive revolt.

But, as the old saying goes, where there is crisis, there’s also opportunity.

We’ve identified the best way for you to turn this crisis into a potential fortune-making opportunity.

That is, we’ve found a group of unique AI investments that could prosper thanks to the chaos at OpenAI.

While the situation at OpenAI remains fluid – and so do many of the implications of the situation – one takeaway seems to be crystal clear. A major “profit push” for AI has begun.

The OpenAI Catalyst



Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, was fired last Friday afternoon. Within a few hours, without being provided with further information on the reasons behind his termination, an effort to reinstate him as CEO garnered support from every major investor in OpenAI, ranging from tech titan Microsoft (MSFT) to the legendary venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

The reasons for Sam’s dismissal are of no concern to them.

And they didn’t care about the press release, which said Sam wasn’t “consistently candid” with the board.

They didn’t care that the board was doing what it felt was right to abide by its core mission – building AI that is good for all of humanity.

They cared about their investment, their money, their dollars – they cared about profiting off of AI above all else.

I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I’m simply saying that’s what happened. People speak with their actions. The actions of the majority of the folks around the OpenAI situation this past week spoke volumes about what they really want to do: Make money off of AI.

They have lifted the veil. We can drop the disguise now.

For years, AI companies have had to abide by these ethical rules of making sure we develop AI “safely.” During every step of the way of AI development, companies made sure AI was safe, secure and not a threat.

Those rules are no more.

A Shift Across the Entire AI Industry

In the same weekend as the OpenAI drama, Meta (META) coincidentally disbanded its Responsible AI team, the team dedicated to overseeing the safety of its AI ventures throughout development and deployment.

The dissolution of that team has taken place.

Again, I’m not saying this is right or wrong. I’m just telling you that it is happening.

Thanks to the developments of this past week, the constant tug-of-war between the “safety” and “commercialization” sides of the AI industry has shifted strongly in favor of the “commercialization” side.

Which is why we believe a massive for-profit push in AI has begun.

The Final Word

2023 was the year of AI emerging on the scene as a cool new technology concept that a lot of companies and people tinkered and experimented with – a new “toy” if you will.

2024 will be the year of AI turning into a commercial enterprise platform that every company uses to make (and save) money – a new “tool”.

In the “toy” stage, AI stocks made huge gains. For example, Nvidia (NVDA) stock is up more than 250% this year.

During the “tool” stage in 2024, they’ll make even bigger gains.

But, believe it or not, the biggest fortunes in the AI Boom in 2024 will not be made in AI stocks.

They’ll make a different type of AI investment – one which historically outpaces stock returns by 14-to-1.

And this Tuesday night, on November 28, I am going to unveil these special AI investment vehicles for the first time ever in an emergency broadcast.

Click here to reserve your seat now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post It is Time to Profit off of the OpenAI Drama appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.