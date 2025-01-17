Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Stoke Therapeutics Stock Now?

Massachusett-based Stoke Therapeutics STOK is making rapid progress with the development of zorevunersen (STK-001), its investigational candidate for treating Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy.

Zorevunersen is a novel proprietary antisense oligonucleotide with the potential to become the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome.

The FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation to zorevunersen for treating Dravet syndrome in December 2024.

In the past year, shares of Stoke Therapeutics have rallied 94.7% against the industry’s decline of 13.6%.



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Successful Development of Zorevunersen Holds Key for STOK

Earlier this month, STOK achieved alignment from various regulatory agencies across the world related to the design of the phase III EMPEROR study on zorevunersen in Dravet syndrome.

Following discussions with the FDA, the European Medicines Agency and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, the company decided on the protocol for the EMPEROR study.

Per the company, the randomized, double-blind EMPEROR study will evaluate two loading doses of zorevunersen (70mg) followed by two maintenance doses of 45mg for a period of 52 weeks compared with sham in children and adolescents aged two to less than 18 years with Dravet syndrome.

The phase III study, which will be conducted in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan, is expected to begin in mid-2025.

Management remains focused on developing zorevunersen as potentially the first disease-modifying medicine for treating Dravet syndrome.

Besides zorevunersen, STOK is also looking to develop another candidate, STK-002, for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy.

STOK's Zacks Rank & Rising Estimates

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past 60 days, estimates for STOK’s 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $2.49 to $2.43.

STOK put up a strong performance in 2024. Positive regulatory updates and the successful development of zorevunersen should help the stock gain further in 2025.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX and Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.72 to $1.48 for 2025. In the past year, shares of VYGR have plunged 30.6%.

VYGR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 120.87%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from 46 cents to 35 cents for 2025. In the past year, shares of CTMX have decreased 49.5%.

CTMX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 115.70%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.88 to $1.84 for 2025. In the past year, shares of CSTL have surged 28.4%.

CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.

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