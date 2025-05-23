Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Immunocore Stock Right Now?

Immunocore IMCR is witnessing a strong sales uptake for its sole marketed drug, Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn), which is approved for treating patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

Kimmtrak is approved in 39 countries, including the United States, the European Union, Canada, and others. The product has been launched in 26 countries worldwide and continues to be the standard of care for mUM in most markets where it has been launched.

Kimmtrak generated sales worth $310 million in 2024, up almost 30% year over year. Kimmtrak sales were driven by increased volume in the United States and expansion into other countries worldwide. In the first quarter of 2025, sales of the drug rose 33.6% on a year-over-year basis to $93.9 million.

IMCR Stock Performance

IMCR's Label Expansion Studies on Kimmtrak & Other Activities

Several label expansion studies evaluating Kimmtrak both as monotherapy and in combination with other therapies are currently ongoing, targeting an earlier-line setting for melanoma indications.

The company aims to reach more mUM patients with Kimmtrak worldwide in 2025 through additional launches and increased community penetration.

Immunocore is developing its pipeline candidate, brenetafusp, in combination with Bristol Myers’ BMY blockbuster cancer drug, Opdivo (nivolumab), in a phase III study for treating first-line advanced cutaneous melanoma.

The candidate is also being investigated in early-to-mid-stage studies both as monotherapy and as combination therapy across multiple tumor types, including ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Opdivo, a key growth driver for BMY, is already approved for various oncology indications. BMY recorded $2.26 billion in Opdivo sales in the first quarter of 2025.

With a strong cash position and some clinical milestones expected later this year, investor focus remains on IMCR stock.

IMCR’s Strong Rank & Rising Estimates

Immunocore has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past 30 days, estimates for IMCR’s 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $1.50 to 86 cents. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.68 to $1.34.

