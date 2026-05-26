Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Now?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX has a diversified business model spanning generics, specialty drugs and government distribution.

Amneal operates through three segments — Affordable Medicines, Specialty and AvKARE. Affordable Medicines develops and markets retail generics, injectables and biosimilars across multiple dosage forms. Specialty focuses on branded drugs for neurological and endocrine disorders, while AvKARE distributes pharmaceuticals and other products to the U.S. government, retail and institutional markets.

Amneal offers an attractive growth story backed by its diversified portfolio, strong pipeline and an expanding presence in injectables and biosimilars. The company has been making steady progress with generics and new product launches, driving revenue and earnings growth.

Let’s discuss what factors make it a good investment choice.

Year to date, shares of Amneal have decreased 1.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 6.2%.



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AMRX’s Consistent Revenue and Profit Growth

Amneal has recorded strong revenues and profit growth for the past few years, driven by broad-based growth across its business. Its total revenues rose 4% year over year to $723 million in the first quarter of 2026. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion in 2026.

Affordable Medicines’ first-quarter revenues were $423 million, up 2% year over year. Segment growth was driven by the strong performance of the complex portfolio, including Women’s Health and ADHD medicines.

Affordable Medicines’ net revenues are expected to grow 7% to 8% in 2026, supported by new product launches. A key new product expected to be launched in 2026 is a biosimilar version of Novartis’ asthma drug, Xolair (presently under review).

Specialty segment’s first-quarter revenues of $133 million grew 23% year over year, with robust uptake of Crexont and steady Rytary and Unithroid growth.

AvKARE net revenues of $166 million declined 4% year over year in the first quarter as growth in the government channel was offset by a decline in the low-margin distribution channel.

Reflecting the strong overall business performance, the company is also expanding its EBITDA and cash flows. While adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $740-$770 in 2026, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of 95 cents to $1.05.

AMRX's Zacks Rank & Rising Estimates

Amneal currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past 60 days, estimates for AMRX’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from 99 cents to $1.00. During the same period, earnings per share estimates for 2027 have moved up from $1.16 to $1.17.

Positive regulatory updates, an expanding pipeline and rising generics demand should help the stock gain further momentum in 2026.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Immunocore IMCR and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $3.10 to $3.35, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $3.47 to $3.69. INDV’s shares have risen 4.6% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Immunocore have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents, while estimates for 2027 have moved from a loss of 39 cents to earnings of 11 cents. IMCR stock has lost 16.9% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.50 to $2.97, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA’s shares have surged 76.8% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.