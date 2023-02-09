US Markets

IT firm Noventiq looks for Nasdaq listing via deal with Corner Growth SPAC

February 09, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - London-listed IT firm Noventiq SFTLq.L, formerly Softline, said on Thursday it would combine with Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company backed by technology investors, for a listing on the Nasdaq.

Noventiq said the current price of its listed Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) was not a fair reflection of the value of the group and there continued to be very limited trading volume in its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange.

