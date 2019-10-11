IT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $146.30, changing hands as high as $146.32 per share. Gartner Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IT's low point in its 52 week range is $120.8901 per share, with $171.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.11.

