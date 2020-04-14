It Could Finally Be Time To Believe In This Bank ETF

Bank stocks and the related exchange traded funds are vexing investors yet again, making 2020 at least the third consecutive year in which that has happened as highlighted by the struggles of the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

With a slew of earnings reports looming and the value proposition still in play, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), which follows the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, could be worth considering. First, a reminder of how banks stocks have been treating investors. The rate-sensitive group slumped in 2018 as the Federal Reserve raised rates multiple times only to rally as the central bank pared borrowing costs three times in 2019.

Due to the coronavirus crises, the Fed has taken interest rates to near zero, providing another layer of punishment for already depressed net interest margins. With that factor in mind, it's not surprising that bank stocks are one of the most credible value plays in the U.S. For its part, KBWB sports a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 7.40x and its forward P/E of 7.77x is by no means lofty.

Looked at another way, bank stocks currently sport their lowest multiples since 2008, but the industry is under nowhere near the duress it was back then.

Immediate Tests and Value

First-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, meaning banks are stepping into the earnings confessional in significant fashion. That includes KBWB's top five holdings, a group comprising over 40% of the fund's weight. That quintet includes JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), which reports today.

Nothing is known for sure until reports are revealed, but it's widely expected that banks will deliver glum first-quarter results. Most of those dour expectations are likely baked into share prices at current levels, meaning what's important are forecasts for the back half of the year, commentary on net interest margins and the ability of big-name, money center components in KBWB to defend and grow their dividends.

“Today’s debate is not about earnings per share; it is about capital adequacy and the solvency of the U.S. financial system,” said Morningstar in a recent note. “After a deep re-evaluation of what we are up against, we believe it is still appropriate to view the U.S. banks as undervalued.”

Buttressing the case for KBWB and friends today is a twofold scenario. First, banks are well-capitalized today, which is to say 2020 isn't a 2008 type of situation in waiting. Second, this year's markets meltdown is being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic whereas the global financial crisis was prompted by, well, banks.

“Unlike in 2008, the banks have not been a key part of the buildup of risk in the system,” notes Morningstar. “They will be a necessary part of the economy’s survival of COVID-19, whether that is through directly lending to and providing the liquidity for companies to survive, or by being a conduit for the government to provide those same things. Without the banks, no one else gets through this intact. The government recognizes this, and regulators have been extremely proactive about supporting the banks so that the banks can support the rest of the economy.”

Don't Forget Dividends

KBWB has a 12-month distribution rate of 3.86%, which by today's standards on the S&P 500 and 10-year Treasuries is enough to catch investors' eyes.

That underscores the importance of dividends in the bank stock equation. It's one thing if KBWB's yield declines by virtue of rising equity prices, but the scenario would likely grow ominous if that yield falls because of negative dividend action (cuts or suspensions).

Fortunately, it appears as though KBWB components, many of which have been impressive dividend growers since the financial crisis, can at least sustain payouts this year.

“Running our own scenarios, the banks would be able to pay out dividends while enduring major hits to net interest income and fees, while also enduring credit costs that match the worst single quarter of losses since 1984 for each loan type, for a whole year,” notes Morningstar. “We also ran an extra-harsh scenario, where credit losses are 5 times what we expect them to be through the cycle for each bank. Almost all of the banks we cover have enough capital to continuing paying dividends under this type of scenario for at least a year (except for U.S. Bancorp).”

