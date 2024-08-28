Is It Apt to Hold Globus Medical Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED is expanding its presence in the musculoskeletal market with cutting-edge solutions, positioning itself for strong growth in the upcoming quarters. Following the NuVasive merger, the companies are working to offer a unique, comprehensive solution that addresses unmet clinical needs and supports surgeons and patients. Though sound financial stability instills optimism, escalating costs and competitive pressures may hurt the company’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has outperformed the industry and the S&P 500. Shares have rallied 33.2% compared with the 11.4% growth of the industry and the 26.6% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion. Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 3.95% against -5.31% of the industry. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.11%.

Positives for GMED Stock

Strong Musculoskeletal Prospects: Globus Medical is gaining market share in the musculoskeletal solutions space and banking on the strong performance of its implantable devices, biologics, accessories and unique surgical instruments used in an expansive range of spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. Through the past few quarters, this business has registered above-market growth driven by combined product offering, competitive rep recruiting from prior quarters and increased implant usage through robotic pull-through.

In the second quarter, the company introduced four new products — REVEL-S ACDF spacer system, HILINE versatile posterior band fixation system, XLIF prone system, and AUTOBAHN PRO instruments and digital targeting system. This took the total number of product launches from the company’s prolific research and development pipeline to nine in the first half of 2024. GMED has set the stage for a record number of launches in the coming months.

NuVasive Integration Synergy High: Globus Medical merged its business with NuVasive, focusing on rapid innovation, addressing unmet clinical needs and improving offerings to surgeons and patients. The combined company is working to bring the best-in-class technologies for creating a differentiated and comprehensive procedural solution to address unmet clinical needs and support surgeons and patients.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At the end of the second quarter of 2024, GMED noted that it added NuVasive products such as RELINE and Modulus to its enabling tech platform, with plans for commercially offering these products later in 2024. The combined trauma and NSO business delivered 321% growth, driven by continued strong performance and market penetration of the base trauma business as well as fast uptake of the NuVasive specialty orthopedic products.

Strong Liquidity, Solvency and Capital Structure: Globus Medical exited the second quarter of 2024 with combined cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities of $493 million and $430 million in short-term debt. The company did not have any long-term debt on its balance sheet. This robust solvency position is encouraging when the company is facing a tough macroeconomic scenario and manufacturing along with global supply disruption.

Globus Medical’s Potential Downsides

Macroeconomic Concerns Curb Profit: Like other industry players, Globus Medical is currently grappled by negative trends in the global economy, including interest rate fluctuations, increases in inflation and financial market volatility. These factors are adversely affecting the company’s operations and financial performance. The increasing geopolitical complexities across the globe, have led to a significant rise in raw material and freight costs for the company. In the second quarter, the company incurred a 240% surge in the cost of goods sold.

Competitive Landscape: The presence of a large number of players made the musculoskeletal devices market intensely competitive. The orthopedic industry, in particular, is highly competitive with the presence of more prominent players like Zimmer Biomet, Stryker and Medtronic. Globus Medical needs to constantly introduce or acquire new products to withstand the competitive pressure and maintain its market share.

GMED’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMED’s 2024 earnings per share has moved to $2.84 from $2.82 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.48 billion, suggesting a staggering 58.4% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Top MedTech Stocks to Watch

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are TransMedix Group TMDX, Veracyte VCYT and Boston Scientific BSX. While TransMedix Group and Veracyte currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Boston Scientific carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TransMedix Group’s earnings are expected to surge 255.8% in 2024. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.5%. Its shares have soared 188.4% compared with the industry’s 11.5% rise in the past year.

Veracyte has an estimated earnings growth rate of 112.8% compared with the industry’s 12.5%. Shares of the company have soared 27.8% compared with the industry’s 11.4% rise over the past year.

VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 328.4%.

Boston Scientific has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% compared with the industry’s 14.6%. Shares of the company have rallied 48.1% compared with the industry’s 13.9% rise over the past year.

BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.