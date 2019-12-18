Isuzu, Volvo to tie up for next-generation truck technology -Yomiuri

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors plans to tie up with Sweden's Volvo AB to develop next-generation technologies including electrification and autonomous driving, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Adds context, Isuzu shares

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors 7202.T plans to tie up with Sweden's Volvo AB VOLVb.ST to develop next-generation technologies including electrification and autonomous driving, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Isuzu said President Masanori Katayama will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT in Tokyo on an "alliance", but did not elaborate.

The Japanese maker of mid-sized trucks specialises in diesel technology, but has also pledged to develop electric vehicles in the coming years.

Vehicle makers are facing a major shift in the global auto industry, where the rise of electric vehicles, self-driving cars and on-demand services are forcing companies to invest heavily in new technologies.

This has prompted a number of vehicle makers to tap rival for partnerships and mergers.

A collaboration between Isuzu and Volvo's unit in Japan, UD Trucks, in production is likely to be considered in the future, the newspaper said.

Following the report, Isuzu shares jumped 3% in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Arun Koyyur)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters