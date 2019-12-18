Isuzu, Volvo to ally on next-generation truck technology -Yomiuri

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors 7202.T plans to tie up with Sweden's Volvo AB VOLVb.ST, cooperating on next-generation technologies including electrification and autonomous driving, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Isuzu said it would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT Wednesday in Tokyo on an "alliance" but did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.