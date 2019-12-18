Isuzu, Volvo to ally on next-generation truck technology -Yomiuri

Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors plans to tie up with Sweden's Volvo AB, cooperating on next-generation technologies including electrification and autonomous driving, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Isuzu said it would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT Wednesday in Tokyo on an "alliance" but did not elaborate.

