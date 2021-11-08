Isuzu Motors Turns To Profit In HY

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors Ltd (ISUZY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended on September 30, 2021 was 71.14 billion yen, compared to a loss of 1.74 billion yen in the same period last year.

The total number of vehicles sold at home and abroad rose by 54.2% year-over-year to 263,833 units.

The vehicle sales comprised of 29,283 units sold in Japan, up 372 units (1.3%) year-on-year, and 234,550 units sold in the rest of the world, up 92,317 units (64.9%) year-on-year, as demands for commercial vehicles were significantly recovering, especially in overseas markets, from the decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, though disrupted supply chains affected manufacturing activities.

Net sales for the period rose 44.4% year-over-year to 1.15 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company still expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to be 110.00 billion yen or 149.14 yen per share and net sales 2.50 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.