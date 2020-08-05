Isuzu Motors Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors (ISUZY.PK) reported first-quarter net loss of 9.8 billion yen compared to a profit of 27.4 billion yen last year.

Operating income for the quarter was 2.2 billion yen versus 46.0 billion yen reported in the same period of last year. Operating income declined due to low sales units.

Sales for the quarter decreased 36% to 327.4 billion yen from 509.1 billion yen generated prior year.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects net income to be 12.0 billion yen and sales to be 1.70 trillion yen. Operating income for 2021 is projected to be 50.0 billion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.