Isuzu Motors Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 41.4 billion yen, down 19.8% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 58.16 yen compared to 68.95 yen. Revenue was 779.85 billion yen, up 3.6% from last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project: profit attributable to owners of parent of 130.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 184.25 yen, and revenue of 3.3 trillion yen.

