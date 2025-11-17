Isuzu Motors (ISUZF) Price Target Increased by 14.22% to 14.53

The average one-year price target for Isuzu Motors (OTCPK:ISUZF) has been revised to $14.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.22% from the prior estimate of $12.72 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from the latest reported closing price of $12.91 / share.

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Isuzu Motors. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISUZF is 0.12%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 74,383K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,834K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUZF by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,888K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUZF by 16.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,606K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUZF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 2,686K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUZF by 4.71% over the last quarter.

