Isuzu Motors H1 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 5.4%

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. reported that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 69.8 billion yen, down 11.1% from prior year. Earnings per share was 98.71 yen compared to 105.09 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was 1.6 trillion yen, up 5.4% from prior year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 130.0 billion yen, and revenue of 3.3 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.