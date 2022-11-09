Isuzu Motors H1 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 30.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors (ISUZY.PK) reported that its first-half net income to owners of parent was 73.0 billion yen, an increase of 2.6% from last year. Net income per share was 94.17 yen compared to 91.87 yen.

Net sales were 1.49 trillion yen, an increase of 30.4%. The total number of vehicles sold at home and abroad rose 21.8% to 321,266 units.

The company now expects vehicle unit sales for the current fiscal year to be slightly lower than the forecast released on May 13, 2022, due to a slower-than-expected recovery of semiconductor supply.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: net income per share of 180.61 yen, and net sales of 3.1 trillion yen.

