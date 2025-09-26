Isuzu Motors Announces Changes In Personnel, Departmental Reorganization

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK, 7202.T), a Japanese producer of commercial vehicles, diesel engines and components, Thursday announced personnel changes, including appointments of Vice Presidents and General Managers for various departments. The firm also revealed plans for departmental restructuring, with effect from October 1.

The company said Hiroko Niwa will now serve as VP of Corporate Audit Department. Niwa is currently the VP and General Manager of the same department.

Further, Akira Yamashita has been designated as VP of Systems Division and General Manager of Digital Innovation Dept. Yamashita now servs as the VP of Systems Division.

The company further promoted Takako Kaneko, currently Senior Manager of Corporate Audit Dept, as General Manager of that department.

Atsuko Saito has been appointed as General Manager of HR Services Dept. At present, Saito is with UD Trucks Corp.

Regarding the departmental reorganization, the firm said the HR Services and Fujisawa & Tochigi HR Dept. will be combined into HR Services Dept. to improve the employee services, payroll and benefits operations.

As for the Systems Division is concerned, a newly digital Innovation division will be launched to accelerate AI and digital technologies.

With the reorganization, the number of departments will remain at 120.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading down 0.28 percent at 1960.50 Japanese Yen.

