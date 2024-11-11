News & Insights

Isuzu Motors Adopts IFRS for Global Consistency

November 11, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Isuzu Motors (JP:7202) has released an update.

Isuzu Motors Limited has announced its decision to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its consolidated financial statements, starting with the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This move aims to enhance the international comparability of its financial information and unify accounting standards across the Isuzu group.

