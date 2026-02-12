Isuzu Motors 9-month Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK, 7202.T) reported Thursday lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm maintained full-year profit and revenue forecast.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining 1.8 percent, trading at 2,804.00 yen.

For the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent was 121.21 billion yen, down 1.1 percent from 122.58 billion yen in the same period a year ago. Earnings per share, however, grew to 172.59 yen from 165.51 yen last year.

Operating profit dropped 12.4 percent to 172.46 billion yen from 196.79 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue, however, grew 5.3 percent to 2.51 trillion yen from 2.38 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect profit attributable to owners of parent of 130.0 billion yen or 186.16 yen per share, down 7.2 percent year-over-year; operating profit of 210 billion yen, down 8.5 percent from last year, and revenue of 3.30 trillion yen, up 2 percent year-over-year.

