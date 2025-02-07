Isuzu Motors 9-month Profit Declines, Net Sales Down 7.3%; Affirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors (ISUZY.PK) reported that its net income to owners of parent was 109.85 billion yen for the nine month period, down 31.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 148.34 yen compared to 206.31 yen. Net sales were 2.36 trillion yen, down 7.3%.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: earnings per share of 183.76 yen, and net sales of 3.25 trillion yen. The company noted that there has been no change to the full-year consolidated financial forecast released on November 11, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.