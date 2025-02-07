News & Insights

Isuzu Motors 9-month Profit Declines, Net Sales Down 7.3%; Affirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Isuzu Motors (ISUZY.PK) reported that its net income to owners of parent was 109.85 billion yen for the nine month period, down 31.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 148.34 yen compared to 206.31 yen. Net sales were 2.36 trillion yen, down 7.3%.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: earnings per share of 183.76 yen, and net sales of 3.25 trillion yen. The company noted that there has been no change to the full-year consolidated financial forecast released on November 11, 2024.

