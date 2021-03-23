Isuzu, Hino shares jump on announcement of joint news conference with Toyota

Contributors
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd jumped on Wednesday after the Japanese automakers said they will hold a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp later in the day.

Adds shares moves

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd 7202.T and Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T jumped on Wednesday after the Japanese automakers said they will hold a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T later in the day.

The stock price of Isuzu soared 8% and Hino rose 4.7%, compared with an 1.8% drop in the benchmark Topix index .TOPX on the Tokyo bourse.

The heads of Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors and Toyota truck unit Hino Motors will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, Toyota said.

Toyota's President Akio Toyoda, as well as Masanori Katayama and Yoshio Shimo from Isuzu and Hino respectively will attend the joint news conference online.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More