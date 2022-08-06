iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 60% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that iSun didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year iSun saw its revenue grow by 118%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 60%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:ISUN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

iSun shareholders are down 60% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iSun better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - iSun has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

