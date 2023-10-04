iSun (FRA:4U1A) Price Target Increased by 13.69% to 1.80

The average one-year price target for iSun (FRA:4U1A) has been revised to 1.80 / share. This is an increase of 13.69% from the prior estimate of 1.58 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.93 to a high of 2.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 830.52% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in iSun. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4U1A is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.27% to 2,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veracity Capital holds 285K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 280K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing a decrease of 210.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4U1A by 87.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 242K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 196K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 47.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4U1A by 20.09% over the last quarter.

ESCKX - 1290 Essex Small Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 185K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 67.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4U1A by 47.01% over the last quarter.

