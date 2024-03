(RTTNews) - iSun, Inc. (ISUN), a solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Robert Zulkoski as chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

The outgoing CEO Jeff Peck will remain full-time with iSun in a strategic advisory and operational role to support the chief executive officer.

