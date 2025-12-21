ISU Petasys Co. (KOSE:007660) Price Target Increased by 15.13% to 137,072.31

The average one-year price target for ISU Petasys Co. (KOSE:007660) has been revised to ₩137,072.31 / share. This is an increase of 15.13% from the prior estimate of ₩119,059.37 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩70,700.00 to a high of ₩189,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from the latest reported closing price of ₩121,400.00 / share.

ISU Petasys Co. Maintains 0.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in ISU Petasys Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 007660 is 0.05%, an increase of 16.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 3,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 740K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 007660 by 61.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 494K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 007660 by 13.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 461K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 007660 by 54.48% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 333K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 007660 by 29.80% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 257K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

