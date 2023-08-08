ISTB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ISTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.72, changing hands as high as $46.74 per share. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISTB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $47.7198 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.74.

