Markets
STAR.PRG

iStar's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRG) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9125), with shares changing hands as low as $25.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.19% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STAR.PRG was trading at a 2.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 44.36% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STAR.PRG shares, versus STAR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for STAR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

STAR.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRG) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STAR) are up about 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STAR.PRG STAR

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular