iStar Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of iStar Inc's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRI) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.66% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STAR.PRI was trading at a 10.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STAR.PRI shares, versus STAR:

Below is a dividend history chart for STAR.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on iStar Inc's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, iStar Inc's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRI) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STAR) are up about 0.4%.

