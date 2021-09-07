iStar Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRG) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9125), with shares changing hands as low as $25.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STAR.PRG was trading at a 2.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STAR.PRG shares, versus STAR:

Below is a dividend history chart for STAR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRG) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STAR) are off about 1.9%.

