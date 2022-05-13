iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRG) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STAR.PRG was trading at a 0.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.80% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for STAR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, iStar Inc's 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAR.PRG) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STAR) are up about 2.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.