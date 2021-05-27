iStar Inc. (STAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

iStar Inc. (STAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.02, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAR was $17.02, representing a -9.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.87 and a 63.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

STAR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). STAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.61. Zacks Investment Research reports STAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.98%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

