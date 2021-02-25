iStar Inc. (STAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

iStar Inc. (STAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STAR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAR was $17.73, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.76 and a 223.54% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

STAR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.88. Zacks Investment Research reports STAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.89%, compared to an industry average of -9.9%.

