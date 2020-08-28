iStar Inc. (STAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

iStar Inc. (STAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAR was $12.55, representing a -28.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 129.01% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

STAR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports STAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -128.15%, compared to an industry average of -18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAR Dividend History page.

