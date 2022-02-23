iStar Inc Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STAR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.48, changing hands as low as $23.45 per share. iStar Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.31 per share, with $27.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.45.

