News & Insights

Istanbul shares fall 7% after Erdogan comments on Israel, Hamas

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

October 25, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Ebru Tuncay and Birsen Altayli for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Istanbul dropped 7% on Wednesday in a slide that traders attributed to comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Gaza conflict, including saying the Palestinian militant group Hamas was not a terrorist organisation.

Trading on the Istanbul stock market was halted twice as a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in as stocks fell.

Erdogan, in his strongest comments yet on the Gaza conflict, told lawmakers from his party in parliament that Hamas is a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands.

The second circuit-breaker was issued at 1424 GMT, with the benchmark BIST-100 index .XU100 down 7%. The stock market said trading was due to resume at 1501 GMT.

The banking sub-index .XBANK was down 6.65%

"After President Tayyip Erdogan's comments, the sell-off deepened and the circuit breaker kicked in," said one brokerage analyst who declined to be named.

"With the escalation of geopolitical risks, a continuation of the sell-off in the stock market can be expected," the analyst added.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Oatis)

((canan.sevgili@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.