Istanbul retail prices up 4.57% monthly in April -Chamber

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

May 01, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

May 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, rose 4.57% month-on-month in April for an annual increase of 62.46%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Monday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 3.14% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 70.58%, ITO said.

