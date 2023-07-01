Istanbul retail prices up 3.46% monthly in June -chamber

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, rose 3.46% month-on-month in June for an annual increase of 55.19%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Saturday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 4.32% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 64.27%, ITO said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Daren Butler)

