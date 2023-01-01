Istanbul retail prices up 2.94% monthly in December - Chamber of Commerce

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, rose 2.94% month-on-month in December for an annual increase of 92.97%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Sunday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 84 million, increased by 3.71% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 81.31%, ITO said.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

