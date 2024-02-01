News & Insights

Istanbul retail prices rise 6.72% m/m in January

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

February 01, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 6.72% month-on-month in January for an annual increase of 76.17%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 4.69% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 61.48%, ITO said.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.