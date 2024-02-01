Istanbul retail prices rise 6.72% m/m in January

ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 6.72% month-on-month in January for an annual increase of 76.17%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 4.69% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 61.48%, ITO said.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)

