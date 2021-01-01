Istanbul retail prices rise 1.36% m/m in December -chamber

Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 1.36% month-on-month in December for an annual increase of 14.4%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Friday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to about a fifth of Turkey's population of 83 million, increased by 2.05% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 18.18%, ITO said.

Turkey's overall annual inflation rate has been stuck in double-digits this year, prompting the central bank to sharply raise interest rates in recent months.

