Istanbul retail prices climb 6.06% monthly in September -chamber of commerce

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 6.06% month-on-month in September for an annual increase of 107.42%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Saturday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 2.94% month-on- month for an annual rise of 98.17%, ITO said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Gareth Jones)

