Istanbul retail prices climb 2.29% monthly in August

Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 2.29% month-on-month in August for an annual increase of 99.91%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 6.90% month-on- month for an annual rise of 98.09%, ITO said.

