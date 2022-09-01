Istanbul retail prices climb 2.29% monthly in August

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 2.29% month-on-month in August for an annual increase of 99.91%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 6.90% month-on- month for an annual rise of 98.09%, ITO said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen;)

