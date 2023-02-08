Istanbul bourse issues market-wide circuit breaker after opening fall

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

February 08, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Azra Ceylan for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's Borsa Istanbul issued a market-wide circuit breaker after the benchmark index .XU100 dropped 5% within minutes of opening on Wednesday, continuing losses after a devastating earthquake in the south of the country on Monday.

The benchmark BIST-100 index opened down 0.52% and slid rapidly to be 5% lower, issuing the market-wide circuit breaker at 0712 GMT. Pre-market trading started at 0655 GMT.

The banking sub-index .XBANK was down 4.67% when trading was suspended on the market.

The death toll of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey rose to 6,234 by Wednesday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.

