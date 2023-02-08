Istanbul bourse issues market-wide circuit breaker after opening fall

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's Borsa Istanbul issued a market-wide circuit breaker after the benchmark index .XU100 dropped 5% within minutes of opening on Wednesday, continuing losses after a devastating earthquake in the south of the country on Monday.

The benchmark BIST-100 index opened down 0.52% and slid rapidly to be 5% lower, issuing the market-wide circuit breaker at 0712 GMT. Pre-market trading started at 0655 GMT.

The banking sub-index .XBANK was down 4.67% when trading was suspended on the market.

The death toll of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey rose to 6,234 by Wednesday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.

(Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Editing by Daren Butler)

