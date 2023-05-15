Istanbul bourse issues market-wide circuit breaker after 6.38% drop pre-market

GDANSK, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's Borsa Istanbul issued a market-wide circuit breaker after the benchmark index .XU100 dropped 6.38% in pre-market trading on Monday following tight first round elections that headed to a run-off vote.

The circuit breaker was issued at 0655 GMT immediately after pre-market trading started at the same time. Trading is to resume at GMT 0730 GMT.

The banking sub-index .XBANK was down 9.54% when trading was suspended on the market.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

