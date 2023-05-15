News & Insights

Istanbul bourse issues market-wide circuit breaker after 6.38% drop pre-market

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

May 15, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Berna Suleymanoglu for Reuters ->

GDANSK, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's Borsa Istanbul issued a market-wide circuit breaker after the benchmark index .XU100 dropped 6.38% in pre-market trading on Monday following tight first round elections that headed to a run-off vote.

The circuit breaker was issued at 0655 GMT immediately after pre-market trading started at the same time. Trading is to resume at GMT 0730 GMT.

The banking sub-index .XBANK was down 9.54% when trading was suspended on the market.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
